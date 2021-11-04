Waste Management will be working extended hours

Hi all, please be advised that due to weather conditions and the disappearing construction season, Waste Management contractors will be working extended hours in order to catch up and complete the work that was delayed due to rain. The extended hours of construction may continue through the remainder of the year and will include cell construction and landfill gas infrastructure.

Due to the landfill gas infrastructure work, neighbors may experience some temporary odors as a result of excavating into old waste and pipeline tie-ins/connections necessary for the landfill gas system.

These activities were shared with the community earlier in August in an e-mail.

Please feel free to reach back to me if you have any questions or concerns and, if necessary, you may call the Landfill Concerns Hotline after hours as listed below. If you call the Hotline, WM Corporate Security will reach back to the team at Woodland Meadows with your concerns. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

LANDFILL CONCERNS HOTLINE

(877) 360-8582

Kathleen Klein

Community Relations Representative

Waste Management

kklein2@wm.com