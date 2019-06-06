Waltz Road Bridge now open in New Boston

Huron Township Supervisor David A. Glaab cut the ribbon to open the Waltz Road Bridge in New Boston on Monday morning, June 3, with the help of Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and Wayne County Commissioner Al Haidous. Also taking part in the ceremony were the Rev. Father John Hedges of St. Stephen Catholic Church and Candace Myshock of the Huron Township Historical Commission.

The original bridge was built in 1888 and then, two years ago, shut down for safety reasons and then completely rebuilt. The first car over the bridge on June 3 was a convertible owned by Commissioner Haidous’ son which carried Haidous, Evans, and Glaab.