Waltz Road Bridge in New Boston to open on Monday, June 3

The Waltz Road Bridge in New Boston will reopen on Monday, June 3, almost exactly two years from the day Wayne County closed the 93-year-old bridge.

An 8 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony will mark the opening, Wayne County Commissioner Al Haidous announced to the crowd at the conclusion of the Sumpter Fest parade on Saturday.

The bridge will then be open for traffic by the general public, said Huron Township Supervisor David A. Glaab in a Friday news release.

The county closed the bridge on June 1, 2017 after inspection found deterioration to bridge bearings, the bridge deck, and steel supports, he said.

Following a review of repair and replacement options, Wayne County decided replacement offered the longest life for the bridge while being most cost effective, he said.

“After two years of closure, we are very excited the construction of the new Waltz Road Bridge is nearly complete,” Supervisor Glaab said. “While the bridge replacement project imposed significant challenges for local businesses and served as an impediment for local traffic, it is now time to reap the long-term benefits of this significant infrastructure investment in our community.”

Glaab said he credits Wayne County Commissioner Haidous, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, and DPS Director Beverly Watts working with the township to secure a timely replacement of the bridge.