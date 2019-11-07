Voters approve bond for Van Buren Schools

In the Tuesday, Nov. 5 election, voters in the Van Buren Public Schools district approved a $35,490,000 bond issue for 30 years to build an early childhood learning center and update schools and properties.

The total tally was 3,419 yes votes to 2,674 no votes.

The school district spreads over five municipalities and the question was on the ballots in the City of Belleville, Sumpter Township, Van Buren Township, Canton Township, and Ypsilanti Township.

• In Belleville the vote was 381 yes and 225 no;

• In Sumpter Township it was 257 yes to 377 no;

• In Van Buren Township it was 1,963 yes to 1,399 no;

• In Canton Township it was 603 yes to 509 no; and

• In Ypsilanti Township it was 215 yes to 164 no.

Belleville returns

In the City of Belleville, Mayor Kerreen Conley was returned to office unopposed garnering the most votes for a candidate on the ballot: 452.

Winning the two seats on the council were two newcomers: Ken Voigt with 404 votes and Kelly Bates with 375 votes. Incumbent Jack Loria earned 273 votes and write-in candidate Aafrika Broadus Poole earned 8 votes.

The advisory vote on the proposed City Public Safety Special Assessment was 348 yes votes and 262 no votes. The council is expected to vote at its Nov. 18 meeting on a special assessment of two mills. The special assessment vote needs to be taken annually and the council says it is needed for 10 years. The assessment is expected to bring in $90,000 the first year it is levied.