Vote in contest to digitize Independents since 1995

The Belleville Area District Library has been selected as one of four finalists for the Digital Michigan Newspaper grant through the Clarke Historical Library of Central Michigan University.

The grant would cover the costs to scan and host online back issues the library currently possesses on microfilm: papers from 1995 through 2019.

To win the grant, the community needs to vote. Michigan picture postcard votes with the Belleville-Area Independent name on it must be sent no later than March 21 to Clarke Historical Library, Central Michigan University, Mt. Pleasant 48859.

Postcards are available at the library.

Twitter voting takes place March 22-28 using the hashtag #DigBelleville.

Postcard votes are worth three points each, and Twitter votes one point each.

See the library website and Facebook page for more information.