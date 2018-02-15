Volunteers needed to help with free dental clinic on Feb. 25

You are invited to participate in a free dental event coming to Belleville on Sunday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Edgemont Elementary School, 125 S. Edgemont St.

The event is being sponsored by the Belleville Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Participation from dental professionals is vital. Needed are dentists, hygienists, and dental assistants who are community minded and have a desire to provide better health to those in need.

To be a part of this rewarding health event, contact local coordinators Joe Mucha or David Canada, cell: 269-876-1434, bellevillefreedentalclinic@gmail.com or dental coordinator, Randy Griffin, DDS, at (317) 409-3260, randy.griffin@lakeunion.org .