Visteon to announce first-quarter 2020 results on Thursday, April 30

Visteon Corporation (VC) plans to release its first-quarter 2020 financial results prior to 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 30.

The company will host a conference call for the investment community at 9:15 a.m. ET to discuss the results and related matters. The conference call also is available to the general public via a live audio webcast.

The dial-in numbers to participate in the call are:

U.S./Canada: 866-411-5196

Outside U.S./Canada: 970-297-2404

(Call approximately 15 minutes before the start of the conference.)

The conference call and live audio webcast, related presentation materials, news release and other supplemental information will be accessible in the Investors section of Visteon’s website.

A replay of the conference call will be available through the company’s website or by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free from the U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the phone replay is 7037948. The phone replay will be available for one week following the conference call.