VFW will hold special Memorial Day service

Although it was announced at the May 4 Belleville City Council meeting that the annual Memorial Day service put on by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Polish League of American Veterans was canceled for this year, that is incorrect.

Cornell Anton of the VFW said they will not be holding the usual ceremony, but they will present a simple, half-hour public service with no chairs at noon on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.

Pastor Robert White from Grace Baptist Church, across High Street from the Veterans Memorial in Belleville, will say a prayer during the ceremony, which will be conducted by the VFW and PLAV.

Also, the poppy sales, one of the big fund raisers for the VFW has been postponed nationwide because the traffic is not out there to make the sale a success, Anton said.

He explained that the insurance for those out on the streets accepting donations is provided nationwide and so the new date for poppy sales will be set nationwide.

Anton said they have purchased 5,000 poppies to sell and so there will be a sale when it is possible.

BHS graduation

At Monday’s meeting of the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education, School Supt. Pete Kudlak said Belleville High School has announced dates for this year’s seniors. June 4 is the day to pick up caps and gowns and yearbooks, July 30 is the senior prom, and Aug. 4 is graduation and the senior party.

Belleville Farmers’ Market

Janet Millard of the Belleville Central Business Community announced the Farmers’ market will open on Monday, June 1, at the Fourth Street Square in Belleville and run every Monday through September from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

The CBC will provide a portable restroom and social distancing, with six-foot locations marked on the brick.

Wayne County Fair canceled

Over the week end the Wayne County Fair announced it has canceled its annual fair, that had been scheduled in July.

“Due to the continuing battle with the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan and especially in our county – the Wayne County Fairboard voted to cancel our 2020 fair week,” said Ann Richendollar, Fairboard Director.

“The safety of our volunteers, participants and guests is a top priority,” she said. “We believe this is the right thing to do during these unprecedented times.”

Ann Arbor Art Fair

The Ann Arbor Art Fair, scheduled for July 16-20, has been canceled.

“We are deeply saddened, but we have consulted with city officials and determined that we are just not able to produce the Art Fair in a manner that will adhere to the mandated social distancing requirements that lie ahead,” said a recent statement from the directors of the four individual Ann Arbor Art Fairs.

The Ann Arbor Art Fair, a Midwest tradition that draws close to half a million attendees over four days in July, features more than 1,000 artists and a footprint spanning 30 city blocks in downtown Ann Arbor.

St. Anthony Catholic Church

St. Anthony Catholic Church of Belleville announced Tuesday night that it will resume Masses at 8 a.m., Tuesday, May 19.