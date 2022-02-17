VFW appreciates support of Independent

John Blackstone, Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4434, presented a surprise award to the Belleville-Area Independent on Feb. 10. The award was accepted by Editor Rosemary K. Otzman. Commander Blackstone said the VFW wanted the Independent to know it appreciated all the “consistent wholehearted efforts through which this newspaper has promoted the Citizenship Education of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.”

He said the VFW was grateful for the paper coming out when requested for various events. On hand for the presentation besides Blackstone were Commander of the Polish League of American Veterans George Kennedy, VFW Quartermaster Vincent Warren, and Adjutant Stanley Pikula.