Vehicle accident in Belleville at 2:46 a.m. Dec. 29

A vehicle accident at Potter Drive and Huron River Drive at 2:46 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, was heard by many neighbors as the stop sign vanished with a halo of sparks.

The driver was heading west on Huron River Drive and after missing the curve, the vehicle careened between the telephone pole and the Guiding Harbor business sign, missing each by inches. Then it catapulted across the street, taking out the stop sign as well as most of Delux Tent’s front bushes and landscaping, barely missing the building.

Some of the accident was caught from a distance by video surveillance cameras. The vehicle came to rest in front of Delux Tent, un-drivable, with Belleville Police promptly on the scene. The noise of the crash woke many neighbors who appeared at the crash site around 3 a.m.