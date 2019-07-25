VBT woman dies trying to save ducklings

The lifeless body of Karen Drotar, 66, of Van Buren Township was pulled by police from a large drainage pipe where she had fallen face-first, apparently in an attempt to rescue some baby ducklings.

On Monday at about 10:50 a.m., police were called to the pond with a large culvert tube in the 8000 block of Ironwood. She was found with her legs sticking out of the drain pipe.

“This is very tragic,” said Van Buren Township Police Chief Jason Wright. “Very tragic, sad, and unfortunate.”

Drotar lived in the neighborhood. Chief Wright said her body was turned over to the Wayne County Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death. Chief Wright said no foul play is suspected.

He said VBT Animal Control Officer Bob Queener got the ducklings out of the pipe.