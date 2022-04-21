VBT Trustee Reggie Miller announces candidacy for State Rep.

Van Buren Township Trustee Reggie Miller announced her candidacy for the new 31st state house district with a news release on Monday.

The new 31st District covers the communities of Van Buren and Sumpter townships; City of Belleville; City of Milan; Exeter, Raisinville, Augusta, Dundee, Macon, and York townships; and sections of the City of Romulus.

Miller, a Democrat, enters the race with the support of fellow Van Buren Township board members — Supervisor Kevin McNamara, Clerk Leon Wright, and Treasurer Sharry Budd — among others.

“I am grateful to the residents of Van Buren Township who have elected me three consecutive times to represent them on our township board,” Miller said. “I am inspired to seek this seat because I am committed to helping those who live here thrive. My commitment to this area runs deep as I have dedicated my time to helping others for the past 26 years. I am ready to take my experience and be a champion for us in the Michigan statehouse. I am confident that with the outpour of support we received today, we will continue to build up this momentum and bring the issues of the new 31st District forward.”

Miller begins her campaign with the support and endorsement from leaders across the new 31st house district.

“Reggie has the passion and drive to truly make a positive impact on our communities and has my full support,” said VBT Supervisor McNamara.

“Reggie is a proven leader and has shown that she cares about the people that she serves,” said VBT Clerk Wright. “She is steadfast regarding the tasks before her and will always work to make things right for the people we serve. She will be a wonderful representative for the 31st District, and she has my unwavering support.”

“I am eager to vote for Reggie and send her to Lansing to work on our behalf,” said VBT Treasurer Budd. “Reggie is honest, cares deeply about our community, and has a terrific work ethic which will serve us well.”

Miller earned an associate’s degree from Purdue University North Central, Indiana, as well as a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cleary University, Ann Arbor. Miller participated in and graduated from Michigan State University’s Michigan Political Leadership Program, where she learned the inner workings of the state legislature and how to be an effective lawmaker. She also completed the Michigan Township Association’s Township Governance Academy as a member of the VBT board.

Miller and her husband Jim have been married for more than 35 years, have two grown children, and are members of Trinity Epsicopal Church in VBT.

The Democratic primary election for state representative will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.