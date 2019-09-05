VBT to sponsor Opioid Awareness Day, Narcan training with free kits at WCCC

Van Buren Township, in collaboration with the Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority (DWMHA), announces an Opioid Awareness Forum at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, followed by a Narcan Training session at Wayne County Community College, 9555 Haggerty Rd., Van Buren Township.

The purpose of the event, which is open to the public without charge, is to engage the local community in raising awareness in opioid use, abuse, prevention, and addiction. Proactive initiatives and support services will be discussed by the Van Buren Public Safety Department.

Speakers will include VBT Officer Ryan McCormick, Patrick Stropes from Growth Works, U.S. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, and Darlene Owens, Director of Substance Use Disorder from DWMHA. Fire Chief Amy Brow and VBT Trustee Reggie Miller will serve as moderators.

Sign-in will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the presentation starting at 6 p.m. A brief question-and-answer session will follow.

Those who stay for Narcan training, will receive a free Narcan kit. The event will conclude at about 7:45 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Contact the VBT Supervisor’s office at (734) 699-8910 for more information.