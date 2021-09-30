VBT to host Iron Belle ‘Saddle’ ribbon cutting ceremony

The Iron Belle Trail is Michigan’s showcase trail running through hundreds of municipalities and crosses into 48 different Michigan counties. The trail features two routes; one for bicycling and a separate route for hiking.

A portion of the hiking trail runs through Van Buren Township. To enhance accessibility for hiking and biking a new road and walking path, also known as the “Saddle,” was constructed over the summer.

“We’re excited to have the Iron Belle Trail go right through Van Buren Township,” said Public Services Director Matthew Best. “We’ve been working on this project for six years and couldn’t have completed it without the support of Wayne County.

The township welcomes the public to come out and celebrate the addition to the statewide trail.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony, sponsored by the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place in Van Buren Park at 50901 S. I-94 Service Dr., Van Buren Township, on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at noon.

“The new trail and roadway help to provide access to Van Buren Park and the Iron Belle Trail,” said Director of Community Services Elizabeth Renaud. “The path was designed with everyone in mind, so we will be able to walk or roll over it for years to come!”

The “Saddle,” a portion of Van Buren Park’s road connecting the front and back loops, was completely reconstructed with help from Wayne County, in partnership with the Davenport Brothers of Belleville. The Saddle is just a small portion of the Iron Belle Trail.

“Not only will the Iron Belle Trail run through Van Buren Park, but it will also extend into Riggs Park and the Lower Huron Metro Park,” said Director of Recreation Jennifer Zaenglein. “This means residents and visitors will be able to enjoy and experience the beauty of not just one, but two Van Buren Township parks along the route.”

The Iron Belle Trail is a State of Michigan initiative that extends more than 2,000 miles from Ironwood, in the far western tip of the Upper Peninsula, to Belle Isle in Detroit.

“Projects like these would not be possible without local partnerships,” said Van Buren Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “We’re thankful for Wayne County and the DNR for helping us improve the trail and very excited that the hiking trail goes right through Van Buren Township.”

Funding from this project was provided by Wayne County and Van Buren Township. For additional information about the Iron Belle trail visit vanburen-mi.org or michigan.gov/IronBelle.