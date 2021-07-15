VBT to host in-person Sumpter Road Corridor workshop at fire station

news release

Many have spoken, but many more have yet to make their voices heard about their vision for the Sumpter Road Corridor. Van Buren Township has started a planning process that will envision the future of the Sumpter Road Corridor between the city limits of the City of Belleville and Bemis Road.

“Our residents have clear and distinct concerns about what happens north and south of Hull Road,” said Supervisor Kevin McNamara. “This exercise is intended to address those concerns and provide guidance for planning our future for the area.”

On April 28, the township Planning Commission held an introductory webinar to collect feedback from area residents and other stakeholders. A variety of ideas were shared, but a consistent theme emerged in comments received following the introductory webinar.

“The township hears the consistent feedback we’ve received so far in support of preserving the area’s rural character, south of Hull Road in particular”, said Planning and Economic Development Director Dan Power. “By having an on-site, outdoor meeting opportunity, we want to make sure all voices are heard as part of shaping the future and setting expectations both north and south of Hull Road.”

In conjunction with consultants and McKenna Associates the township will host an in-person, outdoor workshop on July 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fire Station No. 1, located at the Sumpter/Hull intersection. This workshop will employ a variety of engagement and focus-group methods, including surveys, collaborative design, and mapping exercises. Stakeholders will strive to develop a consensus around a vision and preferred future land uses for the corridor. These future land uses will be the guiding force behind future rezoning and development proposals.

In preparation for the workshop, township planners are taking a deeper dive in the area, walking the stretch of Sumpter Road between the Belleville city limits and Hull Road to gather data on existing businesses, homes and other buildings and their parking areas and driveways, evaluating utilities and environmental features, and observing traffic and circulation patterns in the area.

The township completed a full update to its Master Plan in 2020, but also committed to revisiting the Sumpter Road corridor in greater detail as part of this Master Plan update. ¬North of Hull Road, the township’s current Master Plan calls for Commercial Future Land Use to Spencer Avenue and Mixed-Use Future Land Use north of Spencer Avenue. The township seeks direction on whether the boundaries for “commercial” planned land use should change and what “mixed use” should look like. South of Hull Road, the township seeks consensus on whether or not people want to see a different future along Sumpter Road south of Hull other than primarily as a rural residential corridor.

Ahead of the workshop, residents are encouraged to share feedback in writing. Share your thoughts by contacting Director Power via email at dpower@vanburen-mi.org or call (734) 699-8900, ext. 9392. Power said all feedback collected will be put into analysis and used as recommendations for the project.

More information and future updates will be posted at vanburenmi.org/ SumpterRoadCorridor