VBT to have employees back June 8, open doors to the public on June 15

Van Buren Township will bring employees back to work at township hall on Monday, June 8, and reopen township hall to the public on June 15.

At Tuesday’s virtual meeting of the township board via Zoom, the board discussed Governor Whitmer’s most recent executive orders that rescinded the stay home order that had been through June 12. Township events are still cancelled through July 5, including the annual fireworks. The board approved a July 3 private fireworks display in front of the BYC.