VBT to consider adding public safety millage to Nov. ballot

The Van Buren Township Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, via Zoom.

The only item on the agenda is:

“Discussion on and to consider approval of the placement of a public safety millage renewal proposal on the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election ballot.”

According to state law 168.646a, ballot wording of county and local proposals to be presented at the November general election must be certified to county and local clerks by 4 p.m., Aug. 11. Local clerks receiving ballot wording must forward to the county clerk within two days.

On Nov. 8, 2016, VBT voters approved a seven-year tax of 6.5 mills to support public safety. That millage runs through December 2023.