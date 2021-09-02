VBT splash pad now open past Labor Day

Although Labor Day was scheduled to be the last day the Van Buren Township splash pad would be open to the public, now its use has been extended because of the heat wave. The closing day has not been set and it will depend on the weather.

The splash pad is open to everyone from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is free to use. Young and old have been enjoying the cooling water all summer.

The splash pad is located in Quirk Park, just behind the Van Buren Township Hall at 46425 Tyler Rd. The splash pad is accessible from the Quirk Road park parking area or the back parking area at township hall.