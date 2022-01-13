VBT seeks feedback before meeting on Sumpter Rd. Corridor Plan

Van Buren Township is looking for more feedback on its plan to envision the future of the Sumpter Road Corridor between the city limits of the City of Belleville and Bemis Road.

Following an open-air workshop last July and several meetings of the Van Buren Township Planning Commission, a Sumpter Road Corridor Plan Subcommittee, township staff, and consultants McKenna Associates are looking for additional input and dialog about the plan they’ve developed before it is released for review by neighboring communities.

The full draft Plan can be found online at vanburen-mi.org/SumpterRoadCorridor under the “Building, Planning & Economic Development” section.

“Much time has been spent drawing up a set of acceptable building, land use, and road recommendations we think reflect residents’ desires to maintain the area’s rural character while enabling underused spaces to be redeveloped,” said VBT Planning and Economic Development Director Dan Power. “We want to check back in and see what others think.”

Director Power encourages residents and area stakeholders to contact him to set up time to go over the draft Sumpter Road Corridor Plan with him and provide their feedback. The plan will be reviewed and considered for distribution to neighboring communities by the planning commission at a regular meeting. The target date for this meeting is in late January or February 2022. This meeting will be held and the plan will be distributed for review by neighboring communities for roughly two months, prior to a public hearing being held to consider a recommendation for full plan adoption.

The township completed a full update to its Master Plan in 2020 but also committed to revisiting the Sumpter Road corridor in greater detail as part of this Master Plan update. Through this effort, the township seeks to provide direction on future land use and road and non-motorized path improvements along the corridor over the next 20 years. Power said they also seek to synchronize their efforts with the City of Belleville and Sumpter Township.

Power asks members of the public to share their thoughts or request further discussion by contacting him via email at dpower@vanburen-mi.org or by calling (734) 699-8900, ext. 9392. He said all feedback collected will be put into analysis and used as recommendations for the project.

More information and future updates will be posted at vanburen-mi.org/ SumpterRoadCorridor