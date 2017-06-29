VBT residents dies in crash on Haggerty Road curves

Van Buren Township resident Michael Lorenza, 32, was dead at the scene in a single vehicle crash at 1 a.m., Saturday, June 24, in the Haggerty Road curves near Riggs Road.

VBT Police Lt. Charles Bazzy said Lorenza was southbound on Haggerty when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and then crashed sideways into a tree. He was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash.