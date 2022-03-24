VBT report: Car hits train on Hannan Road, only minor injuries

On Sunday, March 20, at 10:24 a.m., a Nixel alert was sent out by Van Buren Township police for motorists to avoid Hannan Road between the South I-94 Service Drive and E. Huron River Drive for an accident investigation.

VBT Police Chief Jason Wright reported there were only minor injuries.

Chief Wright said a Cadillac was southbound on Hannan Road and it struck the side of a train. Airbags on the car deployed.

Van Buren Township Fire Department extracted the driver who was transported to the hospital to be checked out.

“Very minor injuries were reported,” he said. “It is my understanding the train and car we’re traveling at low speeds.”