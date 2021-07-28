VBT police take suspect into custody in stabbing deaths of mother, daughter

Van Buren Township Police took a man into custody on Tuesday afternoon, July 27, in connection with the double homicide at the Belleville Pointe Apartment Complex early Sunday morning, July 25.

The bodies of Yachanda Snipes, 45, and Dacara Leatherberry, 14, were discovered late Sunday night in their apartment by a friend of the family, as a result of a well-being check. The victims sustained multiple stab wounds.

VBT police detectives arrested a 47-year-old suspect in Pontiac Tuesday afternoon with assistance from the Department of Corrections and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is currently a parolee and on tether and was allegedly in a dating relationship with Yachanda Snipes. Detectives will be forwarding the facts of this case to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Officer for review and consideration pending charges.

The suspect’s name is being withheld until his arraignment at the 34th District Court.