VBT Police spend 90 hours on case of woman who went on vacation

“It was a very interesting ordeal,” Van Buren Township Police Lt. Charles Bazzy said of the six-day search for Heavenly Sloan, a missing 18-year-old Ohio woman — who it turns out went on vacation.

“We spent 90 man hours working that case,” Lt. Bazzy said of he and Det. Dale Harrison. “I kept saying there was no evidence of a crime.

“As a parent, I would be concerned, as well,” Lt. Bazzy said of the mother’s actions to find her daughter.

Lt. Bazzy said this girl came to town for a family gathering from her hometown of Middletown, Ohio, between Dayton and Cincinnati. She hooked up with one of her best friends and on Saturday they went to the Original House of Pancakes in Southfield, dropped off a car, and were in Romulus at Ecorse and Hannan roads. Then they went to Westland and to Kirkridge in Van Buren Township. By then it was 3 a.m. Sunday and the two women slept in the car because they were tired and had been partying all day. They were waiting for their friend to show up at Kirkridge.

Then Sloan said she was going back to Ypsilanti and she leaves. No one hears from her and then her mother pings her phone, because it’s the mother’s phone and she can do that, Bazzy said. It was in Monroe, right off I-75.

Then, Bazzy said, the mother called the Middletown Police and they put her daughter’s license plate number into LEIN (law enforcement information network). There was a lot of activity back and forth with the Belleville Police. She was last seen in VBT by these girls, so VBT took over the local investigation.

Bazzy said he used the Zero Hit on anyone who ran that plate and Westland PD had run it at 11 p.m. Saturday. Bazzy said they had to wake the officer who ran the plate and he said it was illegally parked in front of a house and then left.

The mother hired a private investigator who put the license plate into a system he uses and it was located in Atlanta, GA.

Meanwhile, the mother sent Bazzy information from Monroe, Ohio, on July 9 as well as withdrawals on July 5 and 6. Sloan’s signature on these slips matched her signature.

Police went to the bank near Middletown, Ohio, and found she had used the drive-through and the teller didn’t remember her, but said there was nothing unusual that day.

She’s quiet for another day and then her license plate pings in Savannah, GA, Bazzy said.

Canton PD, which uses the same program as the private investigator, pitched in to help and Bazzy got ATF involved because there was some talk about guns.

“At the end of the day, she’s 18. She’s an adult,” Bazzy said, adding they have a video of her driving out of Kirkridge by herself.

On Friday at 6 p.m., the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department called to say they pulled her over in Daytona Beach and talked with her.

They said the girl said, “I’m on vacation. I’m 18 years old.”

End of search.

At the beginning of the search, her family had handed out circulars all over western Wayne County and her picture and story was put on social media and in Detroit newspapers.