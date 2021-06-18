VBT police shut down carnival at fairgrounds because of teen fights

Van Buren Township Police Chief Jason Wright said it was four to five fights by teenagers of high school age that caused his officers to shut down the carnival at the Wayne County Fairgrounds on June 5.

He said the carnival had no admission fee and some younger teens were just dropped off at the fairgrounds on Quirk Road.

Chief Wright said officers would deal with one fight and then another would start up at the other end of the carnival. That would spark another.

He said VBT called for help from the Wayne County Sheriff’s department and there were a couple more fights. Finally, VBT police said, “Go home. You’re done,” and closed down the event, he said.

There were no serious injuries and no weapons, but there was one incident where one juvenile assaulted another juvenile and put it on social media. That case is being pursued.

“People have been locked down and now were able to be out,” Chief Wright said of the incident. “The temperature was 85 degrees and it was hot. And these were younger kids.”