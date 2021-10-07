VBT Police send out Nixle alert on speeding

On Oct. 1, the Van Buren Township Public Safety Department put out the following Nixle alert on speeding:

“Safety Concern — We have recently seen a sharp increase in careless drivers and vehicles traveling above the posted speed limit. Van Buren Township Police Officers will be increasing daily patrol activity in several areas within the Township. The Van Buren Township Police Department asks everyone to exercise patience while traveling to your destination and be attentive to posted speed limits, traffic signals, and on-going construction projects in the area. Please, drive safely and enjoy this beautiful fall season.”