VBT police seek information on shootings in Wildbrook subdivision

Van Buren Township Police are seeking information on the shootings that took place at about 9:16 a.m. Tuesday in the Wildbrook subdivision, off Savage Road.

Numerous 911 calls reporting multiple gunshots fired came into the dispatch center and police responded.

There were numerous witnesses and police interviewed a 19-year-old VBT resident who was shot at several times as she was seated in her vehicle. None of the bullets struck her and she was able to flee into a residence.

A black male suspect then fled the scene in a silver Lincoln LS passenger vehicle toward Savage Road, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call VBT Police at (734) 699-8930.