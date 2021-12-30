VBT Police report death investigation at Super 8 motel on Dec. 28

After an Independent reader reported seeing the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s vehicle parked at the Super 8 motel just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, Van Buren Township Police Detective Michael Long confirmed that a death investigation was under way.

Det. Long said this was in response to a police patrol report and it was too soon for police to have more information to release. He said the information would come on Wednesday, which is after the Independent’s deadline for this week.

The Super 8 motel, now named Super 8 by Wyndam Belleville, is located at 45707 S. I-94 Service Dr., next to the post office.