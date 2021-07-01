VBT police make arrests in two violent incidents on Thursday, June 24

Van Buren Township Police arrested two of three suspects in the area of Quirk and Tyler roads as they were fleeing following a home invasion just before 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, in the 300 block of Holly Lane.

Police Lt. Charles Bazzy said three men allegedly pushed their way into the trailer home of a victim who then was beaten pretty badly. The victim managed to jump out a window and escape. His cell phone was reportedly stolen.

Hunter David Range, 31, and Jesse Duane Stamper, 28, both of Ypsilanti, were arrested and charged with home invasion – 1st degree, unarmed robbery, and aggravated assault. They were arraigned Sunday and personal bond was set at $250,000 each, and they must wear tethers. Their probable cause conferences were set for July 7 at 34th District Court.

A warrant is out for the arrest of the third man, Derrick Wayne Houchlei, 41, of Brockway, MI, on the same charges.

Later that same night, at about 10:23 p.m., police were called to O’Reilly’s distribution center on Haggerty Road after a woman shot at a male. One was an employee and the other a former employee, police said.

Sonya Javah Moore, 39, of Van Buren Township was arrested and arraigned at 34th District Court on charges of assault with intent to murder, assault, and armed robbery, plus three counts of felony firearm.

She is being held on $25,000 cash bond and must wear a tether if released. She is not to return to O’Reilly’s. Her probable cause conference also was set for July 7 at 34th District Court.

Some of the residents at Westlake apartments were concerned when they saw the Van Buren Township police dispatch log in last week’s paper. It reported there was shooting at Westlake at 2:11 p.m., Thursday, June 17.

Lt. Bazzy said police got a 911 call reporting a single gunshot at Westlake and they went over to check and could find nobody who heard it or knew anything about it.