VBT Police investigate murder of 27-year-old Egypt Covington

Van Buren Township Police are investigating the murder of 27-year-old Jacquelyn Elizabeth, Egypt, Covington who was found dead in her home on Friday night.

VBT Police Lt. Charles Bazzy said a friend found her deceased in her home in the 45000 block of Hull Road at about 7:15 p.m. and he immediately called police.

Police are not releasing the cause of death and are talking to many people who have come forward voluntarily with information, Lt. Bazzy said.

He said it was not a random act and he’s confident police are moving in the right direction. He said they are working diligently to solve the case and get all the necessary facts in place.

Bazzy said no one is in custody and a variety of reports on Facebook were incorrect and hampering the investigation.

Covington, called “Egypt,” graduated from Belleville High School in 2007, and was a popular, local singer. She worked as an account manager for the beer and wine distributor Rave and at Fraser’s Pub in Ann Arbor. She also is known locally for working at Johnny’s and the Bayou Grill.

A GoFundMe page on her behalf sought $5,000 for her funeral and in less than 24 hours garnered more than $11,000 and continues to grow. The extra may be put into a memorial for her at Crosswinds Marsh in Sumpter Township, her favorite park.

A celebration of her life is set for Saturday, July 1, at the Corner Brewery, 720 Norris Street, in Ypsilanti.