VBT police arrest teen who made threats last summer

A 13-year-old student at McBride Middle School was taken into custody by Van Buren Township Police on Dec. 3 after a threat he made against Belleville High School last summer resurfaced on social media.

Van Buren Township Public Safety Director Greg Laurain said it was a perfect example of everybody working together.

He said a student at Belleville High School alerted the school resource officer, Cpl. Kris Faull of the Belleville Police Department, of a threat on snapchat. Cpl. Faull took a screenshot of the snapchat, called Van Buren police, and met with the principal at McBride.

Director Laurain said Van Buren Township police sent a sergeant over to the school and the principal said he had already met with the student who admitted the threat that happened before the school year started. Laurain said it had been floating around on snapchat.

Laurain said Van Buren police talked to the student and the parents and took the student out of the school. Van Buren drew up charges and sent them on to the Wayne County Prosecutor, who issued charges against the student, along with six other Wayne County minors on Friday.

Laurain said it is his understanding the student is expelled from school until the criminal charges are taken care of. The student was taken to juvenile hall. He was arraigned on alleged threats of violence against the school and was released on $1,000 personal bond. He is scheduled to be before Referee Charles W. Wilson at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 15.

“Kudos to the kid who brought the information to the school resource officer,” Laurain said, adding everyone has to work together.

Van Buren Public Schools Superintendent Pete Kudlak sent the following message to parents of McBride and Belleville High School students on Friday evening:

“Today there was a social media threat that students brought to our attention this afternoon. We appreciate our students for the following protocol and informing us.

“Please understand that our process is to immediately report all threats to Law Enforcement (who works directly with the district), to ensure the safety of our school, investigate and gather information, and determine the nature of the threat. We appreciate our partnership with local police departments (Sumpter, Van Buren, and Belleville), administration, staff, and students. ALL threats are taken seriously and investigated. Any students (or others) who are responsible will be held accountable both in the school district and criminally.

“Today, the social media post was a 5-month-old post that was reshared today. The person that originated the threat was identified, removed from school, and referred to the police department.

“As always, if you come across any concerning information, please continue to make us aware, as this must be a community effort. We thank you in advance for your support and cooperation as we continue to be vigilant in keeping our students safe so that the important work of teaching and learning can happen every single day.

“Have a restful weekend.”

On Friday, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced charges against seven juveniles in connection with school threat investigations, including the Belleville case.

Six of the seven total cases involve alleged threats of violence against a school and one of the cases involved possession of a weapon in school.

If convicted, a judge will determine the appropriate sentence for the alleged crimes. The incidents were announced as happening on Dec. 2 and 3.

Metro Detroit experienced a flood of threats against schools following a deadly shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. Four students were killed and seven people were injured in the shooting.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in the case. His parents are also facing charges and were arraigned on Saturday after being located and arrested early Saturday morning.

As to the Wayne County charges, other than the one in Belleville, Prosecutor Worthy announced:

• A 14-year-old boy has been charged with false report or threat of terrorism in connection with Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods. He is expected in court on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

• A 15-year-old boy has been charged with false report or threat of terrorism in connection with Mumford High School in Detroit. He is expected in court on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

• A 13-year-old boy who goes to Fisher Magnet Upper Academy in Detroit has been charged with possession of weapon in a school / weapon free zone. He is expected in court on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

• A 14-year-old girl has been charged with false report or threat of terrorism in connection with Davidson Elementary School in Detroit. She is expected in court on Dec. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

• A 13-year-old boy has been charged with false report or threat of terrorism toward Davison Middle School in Detroit. He is expected in court on Jan. 11 at 9 a.m.

• A 13-year-old girl has been charged with false report or threat of terrorism in connection with Detroit Edison Academy in Detroit. She is expected in court on Jan. 11 at 9 a.m.

Worthy released the following statement when she announced the charges on Saturday:

“There is a stranglehold on Southeastern Michigan now. School threats naturally put everyone on edge. Today my office processed and charged six juveniles for threats and one for having a weapon in the wake of the tragedy at Oxford High School.

“Thankfully, these matters were all thwarted and no one was harmed. While the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has always tried to be vigilant and proactive in these cases, it does not mean that it will not continue to occur. I urge everyone to be cautious, to be alert, and above all, immediately report what you know, hear, and see.”