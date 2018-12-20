VBT Planning Commission approves more tests of mobile refueling

Ricardo Inc. was given permission by the Van Buren Township Planning Commission to continue testing Toyota Fuel Cell Vehicles at the Ricardo facility at 40000 Ricardo Dr. using a temporary Mobile Hydrogen Refueling Station.

At its regular meeting Dec. 12, the commission approved the temporary land use from December 2018 through April 2019, during which time the fueling station will be set up in a secured vehicle lot next to the vehicle garage.

Site supervisor Robert Neighbors of Van Buren Township said Ricardo got permission from the township in 2016 to do the testing and they have been doing it for two years. They need three months more, he said.

He said Toyota sets up the mobile station, tests it to make sure it is operating properly, and then turns it over to Ricardo to operate. The station has emergency stops and a transmitter is in operation at all times.

“It’s similar to a gas pump,” Neighbors said. “You fuel the vehicle and when it gets to the correct pressure, it shuts off.”

Ricardo, Inc. is located on the east side of Haggerty Road, north of Tyler Road.

In other business at the 17-minute meeting on Dec. 12, the commission:

• Cast a unanimous ballot to reelect commission officers for another one-year term. Chairperson is Carol Thompson, vice-chairperson is Donald Boynton, and secretary is Bryon Kelley. Kelley also is commission representative to the Board of Zoning Appeals and Boynton is BZA alternate; and

• Approved the 2019 meeting schedule, with meetings set at 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, except for no second meetings in November and December because of holidays.