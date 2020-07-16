VBT Planners want more details on Scott Jones’ project

The Van Buren Township Planning Commission, at its regular meeting July 8 via Zoom, discussed proposed amendments to the zoning ordinance that would pave the way for Scott Jones project on the water next to Sandy’s Marina.

The residential project has been under discussion for a year and Jones said they have been taking names and he has a list of 37 people who are interested.

Proposed amendments would allow single-family detached dwellings at a density of 6 to 7 units per acre as a permitted land use by right in the RM – Multiple Dwelling Residential District – and would contemplate dimensional requirements for the homes.

The current R1-C zoning allows for the construction of single-family homes at 5 dwelling units per acre. Jones would like a density of 6-7 per acre on the 13.6 acres at 41620 E. Huron River Drive and to rezone the parcel from R1-C to RM zoning.

After consideration, the township earlier amended the Master Plan to change the zoning on the subject site from R-1C to RM with limitations. This would allow the required density for the development and protect against any other potential uses allowed in the RM district which may not fit in this area, such as apartment complexes.

The next step will be to amend the zoning ordinance to allow density of 7,200 square feet on a 60-foot wide lot and side yard of 10 feet (6.05 units per acre) or 6,300 square feet on a 45-foot wide lot and side yard of five feet (6.91 units per acre).

Planning consultant Vidya Krishnan of McKenna presented the two options for the commissioners to discuss before a recommendation is made.

Commissioner Medina Atchinson said the township has enough apartments.

She said looking at Jones’ concepts, his project looks similar to Cherry Hill Village in Canton, with small lots and large buildings. At first, people thought that wouldn’t work, but it was very popular.

Krishnan said the two projects were similar.

Atchinson asked for the differences and Dan Power, director of planning and economic development, said they could do a comparison of the projects.

Power said Jones’ project is similar to the residences north of downtown Belleville.

“Would you like a comparison of Cherry Hill and Belleville?” Krishnan asked and Atchinson replied, “Absolutely.”

Commission chairperson Carol Thompson agreed it would be helpful to have staff bring the comparisons back so commissioners can visualize what is being requested.

Commissioner Jeff Jahr asked for clarification on what Krishnan was asking. Was the commission being asked to decide on the two options and Krishnan said yes.

“Is the ground suitable to house all of these lots at this time?” asked commission vice chairman Donald Boynton of the lakeside property.

“That’s a good question,” Power replied, noting they are hoping for the best, of course. He said he would like to see the design details which will be front and center in the design process and especially in the rezoning. He doesn’t know about the soil integrity at this point.

“We want more information, as far as density, so we can visualize,” Thompson said, adding the comparisons were homework assignments for staff.

Atchinson asked if, after rezoning, the applicant sells the property for whatever reason, she doesn’t want more apartments built there.

Krishnan said RM at 6-7 per acre would be all that could be built there.

Power said with the present zoning, it has to be detached single-family dwellings.

Krishnan said Jones would be back for conditional rezoning.

Jahr said he would like to know if the commission made changes, where else in the township could that zoning be used?

Krishnan and Power said that will be studied and presented to the commission, as well.

Jones said, via Zoom, his intention is to build two-story homes and they have found basements are not feasible because of the water table. He said most are interested in a master bedroom downstairs and more bedrooms upstairs.

He said this was similar to what has been built in Belleville [on North Liberty Street]. But, he said, his lots are larger and the Belleville side lots are 7 feet and he is asking for 10 feet. He said he originally applied on April 30, 2019 and then he reapplied.

In other business at the one-hour-37-minute meeting, the commission:

• Heard a 50-minute presentation by Adam Cook, master plan consultant from McKenna, on the proposed VBT 2020 Master Plan, which is more than 100 pages long. The commission voted to recommend to the township board that it release the full draft plan for 63-day review. Cook said 1989 was when the last township-wide master plan was adopted and it has been amended several times since then and four sub-plans were also adopted for Ecorse/Haggerty, Greenways, South Side Master Plan, and Belleville Road District Plan. These sub plans will remain separate and if there are any contradictions, the 2020 Master Plan would take precedence; and

• Approved minor site plan revisions for homes being built by Upland Homes, mostly in Country Walk 4. The homes will be subject to careful review by staff for building permits to make sure the homes are substantially different from those nearby.

Commissioner Joan Franzoi was present at the beginning of the meeting to make sure they had a quorum and then asked to be excused when the quorum was achieved. She said she is recovering from knee surgery and it is uncomfortable to sit as required for participation in the Zoom meeting.