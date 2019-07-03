VBT Planners set public hearing on ordinance for senior housing

A public hearing has been set for 7:30 p.m. July 24 before the Van Buren Township Planning Commission to hear thoughts from the community on a proposed senior housing ordinance.

At the commission’s June 26 meeting, planning consultant Vidya Krishnan of McKenna presented a proposed Elderly Housing Ordinance, but Commissioner Joan Franzoi quickly noted “elderly” wasn’t going to do it for 50 year olds who would qualify and “senior” was a better designation.

Krishnan said while most other communities use the “elderly” designation, she will change this to “senior.”

Krishnan said it will be a place to age within the community as a special use in several zonings, with minimum sizes required, on a major thoroughfare, the height required in the underlying zoning, and a minimum of 25% landscaped open space.

“I’m glad we’re discussing this,” said Commissioner Medina Atchinson who several times had brought up the need for senior housing in the township.

She asked if the township is going to identify areas where this construction is feasible.

Ron Akers, director of planning and economic development, said he has alerted real estate people and developers and, “We put it out there.” Akers said the Downtown Development Authority does targeting of sites in the DDA district.

Commissioner Atchinson asked what area is covered by the DDA and Akers said generally it’s along Belleville Road from Van Born to the City of Belleville.

Atchinson said she remembered a few years ago when a senior development was being planned next to Meijer, but that wasn’t built.

“We’re a premier community,” she said. “A premier community has housing for everyone — every stage of life. I know we’ve lost a lot of people,” referring to those who have moved to Canton and other communities for senior housing.

Beth Ernat of Clover Development rose to speak as an interested party. She had addressed the commission at a previous meeting saying her company has targeted VBT as a prime site for senior housing.

“How quickly can you move this forward?” she asked of the ordinance. She said 70% of the ordinances she has encountered are called “elderly housing,” but, that’s not how they will bring it forward in VBT.

Commission chairwoman Carol Thompson said following the public hearing the commission could recommend it to the board and the board could vote to approve it. Then the commission voted to set the public hearing.

In other business at it June 26 meeting, the commission:

• Approved a one-year renewal, through June 26, 2020, of a temporary land use permit for Atchinson Ford to park lease-turn-in vehicles and new vehicle inventory at 8705 Belleville Rd., north of Tyler Road. Craig Atchinson said he bought the property in March and tore down a building there in April. He said he plans more improvements to the property, including securing the fencing and possibly adding some security lights. Commissioner Medina Atchinson left the board table to sit in the audience during this agenda item and she did not participate in the consideration of her husband’s request or the vote;

• Approved a site plan amendment requested by Infinity Homes revising single-family architectural elevations for houses in the unfinished Townsend Park subdivision on the east side of Morton Taylor Road, north of Ecorse Road, with the stipulation that each single family home would be reviewed by township staff on setbacks and to make sure it is substantially different than its neighbors. It also was recommended that the applicant make efforts to obtain architectural approval from the homeowners’ association of Townsend Park, if there is one. Rino Soave of Infinity Homes said his company had 30 sales over the last two years in Country Walk and used similar elevations. He said they have 24-25 sites in Townsend Park and they are working in 14 different communities in Southeastern Michigan. Commission vice chairman Donald Boynton asked him to reach out to the homeowners’ association at Country Walk and he said he would be glad to; and

• Discussed a report on narrow lakefront lots in the township that was requested by the Board of Zoning Appeals. The report was completed by planning and economic development intern Grace Stamper before she left for new employment in Hamtramck. The BZA was concerned about lots that are 50 feet wide or narrower, since current setback requirements and the requirement that houses have to be 24 feet wide on all sides do not leave a viable building envelope. There were 15 lakefront lots on the list, with a lot on Ormond Drive being the smallest at 31 feet along the lake. Krishnan said in Northville Township they have put in an overlay district around the lake that puts the setback at 15% of the width. She said it is fair to all and has not been challenged. Thompson said she wasn’t sure they needed an overlay district for 4-5 lots, but something that was fair was needed. Akers said he would come up with something to present to them.