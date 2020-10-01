VBT Planners send proposed RM zoning changes to twp. board

On Sept. 23 by Zoom, the Van Buren Township Planning Commission held a one-minute, Zoom public hearing, at which nobody spoke, and then approved amendments to the RM, Multiple Dwelling Residential District and sent them on to the township board for final action.

The proposed amendments would allow and create regulations for single-family detached dwellings at a density of 6-7 units per acre as a permitted land use by right in the RM, Multiple Dwelling Residential District.

Dan Power, director of planning and economic development, reminded the commission there have been meetings to discuss these amendments in June, August, and September.

The amendments would make way for the detached, single-family housing development planned by Scott Jones on lakeside property next to Sandy’s Marina.

The amendments lay out a plan for Edge lots, that would be 7,200 square feet and Interior lots that would be smaller, at 6,300 square feet. Edge homes would have minimum square foot floor area per unit of 1,250 and Interior homes minimum of 1,000 square feet.

The minimum side yard setbacks would be 10 feet on each side of an Edge home for a total of 20 feet. For an Interior home, minimum side setbacks would be a minimum of 5 feet and a total of the two sides at 15 feet.

The proposal calls for alleyways behind Interior lots, at the discretion of the planning commission.

Treasurer Sharry Budd said it should depend on the plan presented.

Vidya Krishnan, planning consultant with McKenna, said there would be flexibility on the alleys and planning commission approval based on staff recommendations.

Power also announced the proposed master plan has been out for the 63-day review and it would be ready for a public hearing in the second meeting in October.

He said a Presidential election is coming up and they might want to delay the hearing.

“It’s ready to go,” said Treasurer Budd of the master plan.

Commission chairperson Carol Thompson said the public hearing can be held at the end of October.

Director of Public Service Matthew Best said they would be giving the commission an update on residential developments from 2008. He said Townsend Park is in its second phase with 60 lots and residential housing is booming.

Director Best said Cobblestone Creek plans 70 residential units and this, “signals the economy is moving in the right direction.”