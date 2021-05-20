VBT planners require removal of Mobil pylon sign for project

On May 12, the Van Buren Township Planning Commission gave preliminary site plan approval to demolish buildings on the old Mobil gas station site and construct a new convenience store with retail and food service, including a drive-through lane and drive-through window, gas pumps, and related site improvements.

But, one of the stipulations for that approval is removal of the pylon sign at the site, the northwest corner of the I-94 North Service Drive and Haggerty Road.

The request for the approval was by NC Designers on behalf of owner Real Estate LLC/Belleville Oil Company, Inc. The property is about 1.06 acre at 11250 Haggerty Rd.

Dan Power, director of planning and economic development, said the project got special land use from the township in July 2020 and now they have a new and revised site plan.

Vidya Krishnan, planning consultant from McKenna, discussed the plan and said they will have an underground detention system and the nonconforming sign must go.

Nasser Choucair, representative of the applicant, said the owner finally decided to do new construction, improve the site, and bring it to code.

“We are awaiting an answer from Wayne County and are willing to follow the ordinance on signs,” he said.

Commissioner Jeff Jahr asked if there was any concern on the number of stacking spaces for the drive through and Krishnan said they do comply with the required amount in the ordinance.

Commissioner Bryon Kelley said he likes the concept of the metal roof and he agreed on the signs.

Commission chairperson Carol Thompson asked if they are requiring the pylon sign removal.

“We are willing to comply with the ordinances,” Choucair said. “I’m not sure about the pylon sign. I will bring it to him and tell him it’s a request.”

“It is not an option,” said Krishnan. “Once the planning commission rules, it’s required. If not, the site plan is denied.”

The commission unanimously passed a motion to grant preliminary site plan approval, subject to conditions.

The commission also unanimously approved the final site plan for Jiffy Lube on a Meijer outlot along Tyler Road. The preliminary site plan was approved by the commission in November and special land use was approved by the township board on Dec. 1.

Tim Kratz of Sevan Multi Site Solutions said they are not seeking variances and will comply with the township’s request to remove the thin brick from building plans and replace it with full brick.

A land split of a 0.71-acre parcel was approved by the township from the 39.4-acre Meijer parcel. This and a vacant 1.33-acre parcel will combine for the Jiffy Lube site.

Treasurer Sharry Budd said the project currently has Meijer’s address of 9701 Belleville Rd. and the new parcel should have a new address on Tyler Road.