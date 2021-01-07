VBT planners OK preliminary, final site plans for Meijer project

At its regular meeting Dec. 9, the Van Buren Township Planning Commission approved the preliminary and final site plans for Meijer, Inc., which wants to start immediately to build an addition for shoppers to use when picking up orders.

The 1,680-square-foot addition would be on the south end of the roughly 200,952-square-foot Meijer store at 9701 Belleville Road.

The purpose of the addition is to provide an area to stage and store materials in order to assist with Meijer’s digital online ordering with curbside pickup service.

The project will involve the addition of pedestrian improvements and additional open lawn, as well as the addition, along with the removal of one tree and minor paving demolition and replacement.

The commission adopted the site plans along with the recommended conditions of approval from the township’s principal planner, engineer, and chief fire inspector, to be addressed prior to the submittal of a for-construction plan set.

Director of Planning and Economic Development Dan Power said this for-construction plan would include satisfying engineering conditions related to site investigation and demonstrating that there will be no impacts to water or sanitary utilities or stormwater facilities that will necessitate a more-extensive review by the township engineer or the Wayne County Department of Public Services.

The representatives from Meijer, Craig Armstrong and Grant Reynolds, said Meijer is reacting to COVID with curbside pickup at its stores for those ordering groceries online and some prescriptions.

They said this will be at the south portion of the site for a new exterior door where vehicles are staged. They will come from the south to the north to keep traffic from the main store area. The area is slightly to the east so it doesn’t interfere with the grease collection area.

They said the future remodeling of Meijer may occur in 2022 and this area would be remodeled as well at that time.

“We’d like this as soon as possible because we have an accelerated time plan,” said Armstrong, architect of record for the project.

“Many businesses had to adapt quickly to COVID,” said Power. “Meijer is part of that trend. We want to support their efforts.”

He said some things the township can approve administratively, but the planning commission is required to approve additions of more than 1,000 square feet. Power said it was appropriate to approve both the preliminary and final site plans together because of the size of the project.

After reports by the township’s consultants, Commissioner Jahr asked if there is a gas meter on that wall where the addition is going and he was told there was. He asked if it should be screened.

Armstrong said there was no requirement for a screen and the sidewalk that will go by it is for employees only.

Treasurer Sharry Budd said residents are concerned about the flooding in the field east of Meijer.

Paul Kammer, engineering consultant, said they know of the issue and it’s a larger issue than just the Meijer parking lot. He said because of the removal of the amount of pavement involved, there actually is a slight decrease. He said he doesn’t see any major issue with the flooding, since they are removing some of the pavement.

Treasurer Budd said she wants them to be very careful because of the complaints the township has had due to the flooding.

Power said it’s down to how much payment is removed. If they increased the roof or pavement, it would be a different matter. He said they want to keep the net greenspace positive.

Armstrong said Meijer knew about the flooding complaints. He said it was identified that there were big trees and bushes that blocked the outfall of water. He said that was addressed in October when they were removed.

“We hope that improves the situation,” Armstrong said. “Meijer is interested in other issues to help mitigate those concerns.”

In other business at the almost two-hour meeting on Dec. 9, the commission:

• Reelected Carol Thompson as chairperson for 2021; elected Bryon Kelley as vice-chairperson; elected Jeff Jahr as secretary; and elected Medina Atchinson as liaison to the Board of Zoning Appeals. Jahr was appointed alternate and would fill in if Atchinston couldn’t attend the meeting;

• Approved the final site plan for Ashley Crossroads South trailer parking and storage within a 4.9-acre site located between 41775 and 41873 Ecorse Road, zoned M-1 – Light Industrial. It is between Kirkridge Street and Haggerty Road. The project includes 86 additional trailer spots, fully paved and landscaped, with construction in the spring;

• Approved the final site plan for Camping World, which is demolishing the east wing of its existing building and creating a new RV parking and storage area on the site at 43646 North I-94 Service Dr. The approval from Wayne County on water retention took more than eight months because of COVID-19. Chairperson Thompson said they had come up with some nice improvements and it will make the building more attractive;

• Heard an update on the administratively approved AVFlight complex at Willow Run Airport including two 14,938-square-foot hangars, a garage, fixed-base operating area, and site improvements. The location is 48193 A St., at the end of a street west of Beck Road and south of Ecorse Road. Power said no buffering is required. He said traditional landscaping attracts birds, so low-level landscaping could be used;

• Approved the 2020 Planning Commission Annual Report as prepared by Dan Power, director of planning and economic development;

• Approved the 2021 meeting schedule, which generally is 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Several commissioners agreed they wouldn’t have a problem with having the meetings earlier;

• Recognized the service of Donald Boynton, who served 13 years on the commission. He no longer is with the planning commission because he was elected as a township trustee. Treasurer Budd said with both Boynton and her on the board and also the planning commission now, one had to bow out on the commission. “I’m glad he did,” said Budd, who will continue to serve on the commission.