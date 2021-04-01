VBT planners OK independent senior housing

A 128-unit independent senior housing apartment building received approval for construction on a 17.7-acre parcel on the west side of Belleville Road, just south of Robson Road.

Clover Communities of Van Buren plans apartment construction on 16.16 acres at 8740 Belleville Rd., with a 1.57 acre out-parcel along Belleville Road for commercial shops.

At the March 24 virtual meeting of the Van Buren Township Planning Commission, the commission unanimously approved special land use for the three-story, 45,860-square-foot project and also approved its preliminary site plan.

But it’s been a long struggle to get to this point. In May of 2019, Beth Ernat came to a township meeting to tell of her company’s desire to build senior housing in VBT because studies show it is needed.

This was after Commissioner Medina Atchison urged the commission to help keep older residents in the community after they move out of larger homes.

Ernat helped the township write an ordinance for senior housing and then Clover presented its plan. There were problems with the apartment sizes and layout of the drive from the apartment building to Belleville Road because of a future plan for the extension of Robson Road to the west and a traffic signal. There also was a problem with the outside design of the building because the Belleville Road Overlay District required more brick. Also, the landscaping has to be moved a little. And, the planners wanted the garages to be broken up into smaller units, the transformer screened, and brick to be on the balcony pillars. Finally, the revised project is ready to move forward.

“We had to work with the applicant for a long time,” said Vidya Krishna of McKenna, VBT’s principal planner. “It’s come a long way from what was proposed.”

At the March 24 meeting, Ernat showed pictures of similar Clover projects in Canton, Auburn Hills, and Alpine Township.

She said the company has 55 other senior housing projects throughout the country and those 55 and over are not peak traffic users because most are retired. She said they go to church, doctor’s visits and the maximum they show is three movements a day. She said their average resident is aged 81.

“I know the area. I live in the area,” Ernat said when Commissioner Brian Cullin voiced concerns about traffic on Belleville Road and the left turns to Meijer that would be required by residents.

When Krishna recommended breaking up the mass of the planned garages, commissioners agreed it would be better aesthetics.

“We’re willing to split the garages,” Ernat said. “It’s not our preference, but we’re willing to split the garages.”

“We had high hopes for senior housing and Ms. Ernat helped explain her side of the project,” said Commission chairperson Carol Thompson. “We’re very excited about Clover and we want the first one out of the gate to be wonderful.”

In other business at the March 24 meeting, the commission:

• Approved a lot coverage zoning ordinance text amendment and sent it on to the township board for consideration. The amendment relaxes requirements for lot coverage related to unenclosed roofed structures;

• Discussed requested variances for the side and rear setbacks to allow the construction of a 5,400-square-foot roofed structure to shelter a waste transfer area at 44145 Yost Road, east of Sheldon. The cover is made necessary as part of the issuance of a license by the State of Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Comments will be sent on to the Board of Zoning Appeals. If the BZA approves it, it will come back to the planning commissions; and

• Discussed the requested construction of two, five-acre crop irrigation ponds on the 180.5 acres of land on the south side of Hull Road between Sumpter Road and Martinsville Road. The applicant is KW Land Development on behalf of owner Wilkin Farm Properties. The project would involve the removal of about 192,800 cubic yards of excavated material, some or all of which will be removed from the project site, which would have to be approved by the township board. Also, the ponds would need a soil erosion permit to be issued by Wayne County Department of Public Services.