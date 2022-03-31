VBT planners approved DTE modular restroom addition

The DTE Western Wayne Service Center complex at 8801 Haggerty Rd. just south of Ecorse will be adding a modular shower/locker room after the Van Buren Township Planning Commission approved its preliminary and final site plans at the March 23 meeting.

Dan Power, director of planning and economic development, said DTE is seeking to install a 1,285-square-foot addition to an existing 116,377-square-foot office and manufacturing building used by DTE. The addition will be 465 square feet masonry construction on grade beam expansion and 84 square feet of temporary modular restroom set on piers.

He said they plan to build a masonry office and restroom for use by the field staff next to the existing truck lot.

Vidya Krishnan, planning consultant from McKenna Associates, said the old drainage pond on the 26-acre parcel needs to be redone and the outdoor storage rack split off, but this request is for the trailer and addition only, needing no company or township engineering.

DTE regional manager Barbara Rykwalder said the workers at the site requested closer restroom facilities. She said one of the goals for DTE is safety and presently the workers are having to walk through the building to reach the restrooms and trucks are moving around inside making it dangerous. She said the service center serves all of Wayne County and into Oakland County and the storm season is coming in.

Krishnan questioned the looks of the doublewide trailer on little pillars and DTE engineer Brock said it will have a steel-ribbed skirt to match the color of the siding. Krishnan said that makes it look like a trailer. Rykwalder said they can upgrade the skirt to make it look more permanent.

Commissioner Brian Cullin asked if it is permanent, why is it a trailer? DTE representative Jean Uwizeye said it is a time factor and cost factor to address and immediate need.

The commission passed the motion to approve the project with the stipulation that the skirting be the same masonry material as the adjacent structure.

A comment was made by Steven Darke via zoom that the township should reevaluate its ordinance that allows installation of a trailer. He said this is too low a design structure. At the end of the meeting, Commissioner Jeff Jahr replied to Darke that he heard his comment, which he thought was apt.

In other business at the March 23 meeting, the commission:

• Approved DTE Electric’s tree removal permit application for the removal of 56 regulated trees at 42061 Ecorse, between Haggerty Road and Kirkridge Park Drive, to prepare the site for construction of a future substation, called the Morton Substation. Rykwalder said the substation will support businesses in the township and the area. The property recently was rezoned for the project and the trees are tagged with metal tags. Power said DTE already has presented a check for the permit and will plant replacement trees in Van Buren Park in the fall, after their plan is first reviewed by township staff. Power said he expects DTE to be back with a site plan within the next two months. Krishnan said there are 115-117 total trees, with one-half removed and one-half replaced;

• Approved temporary land use for the TNT Fireworks tent at the Walmart site at 10562 Belleville Rd. from June 22 to July 5. Power said this is the eighth year and it has operated without problems;

• Heard Power explain the proposed text amendments to the VBT Zoning Ordinance that he has presented to them are for the Sumpter Road Mixed Use District and the Sumpter Road Overlay District and related amendments. He asked the commission members to review the language and send him any comments. The first real work session on this will be at the next meeting, April 13, he said. Commissioner Brian Cullin asked if the land recently cleared on Sumpter Road is in the city and Power replied, “just barely.” He said they have a “live map” that commissioners can use to determine whether property is in the city or the township along Sumpter Road between the city limits and Hull Road, since parcels go in and out of the city and township; and

• Voted unanimously on a resolution to change the commission’s regular meeting time from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Power said he will submit their action to the township board for its April 5 agenda, since the board will have to approve this. He expects the time change will take effect at the commission’s next meeting on April 13.