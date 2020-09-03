VBT Planners approve preliminary site plan for senior housing complex

After six months of delay, Hampton Manor senior living facility is on its way to being constructed at the corner of Tyler and Morton Taylor roads in Van Buren Township.

At the July 22 Zoom meeting of the VBT Planning Commission, the commission recommended a special land use request to the township board and then approved the complex’s preliminary site plan.

The project had its public hearing in January and then a problem with the C zoning arose and so the zoning was changed to allow the large residential use in C. This change went into effect July 30.

The senior living facility has a Memory Care wing with 24 units and 56 units for assisted living. In the center of the complex are amenities for the residents, including putting greens, a spa, a hair salon, and gathering places. Each unit has doors and windows to the outside and a small kitchen area.

Planning consultant Vidya Krishnan of McKenna said this is not a group home, like other group homes in the area. Group homes are under the jurisdiction of the State of Michigan.

They expect to have 84 residents and 15 employees and the owners promise the site will be kept litter free.

Engineer Paul Kammer of Fishbeck said the water main service will tie into the west side of Morton Taylor and the pipe will go under the road. The stormwater pipe will also go under Morton Taylor to the McClorey Drain. The sanitary sewer will tie into the Tyler line.

Commissioner Don Boynton asked if there is going to be a fence around the detention pond. He asked if anyone lived next door to the proposed pond at the south end of the property.

Krishnan said the fence would be determined by Wayne County and there is a young family with young children that lives next to the pond.

Kammer said, the requirement for a fence will be based on the slope of the pond. If it’s 1:6, no fence would be required by Wayne County, but he will check VBT ordinances.

Bill Thompson of Laner Associates representing Hampton Manor said if a fence is required, they’ll put it in.

Rick Williams asked from the audience about the drainage from the building to McClarey Drain. He said the county drain is plugged downriver in Romulus. He said he lives on Tyler Road, west of Morton Taylor, and if the Hampton Manor project drains to the McClarey Drain, the drain will back up and his house will be under water. He said water is now seven feet from his home.

He said his house is on the south side of Tyler Road and there is water there.

“I fear for what’s going to happen if McClarey Drain is not unplugged.

Thompson said the water from the project is to be released in the ditch along Morton Taylor at a rate no greater than now.

“Whatever we do is under Wayne County Public Works and the Road Commission,” Thompson said.

Williams asked if they are wanting him to move out and sell his home for less because it’s flooded.

“I don’t see this project helping me out at all,” Williams said. “The drain hasn’t been cleaned out in more than 30 years.”

“Mr. Williams is correct,” said Public Service Director Matt Best. “His property does take on a lot of water.”

Best said last year Fishbeck did a study and a copy of the report can be made available to those interested. He said there is a private ditch that takes water from Meijer. McClarey is not maintained by the county. The drain backs up in Romulus and makes its way back to VBT. It backs up in a rain, he said.

Best said about six years ago petitions were signed in Romulus to ask the county to clean the drain. The board of determination met and found the drain cleanout was not needed then.

He said ten people or more have to sign a petition to ask the county for a cleaning. He said it has to be done by residents and not municipalities. He said the drain goes from Tyler to Morton Taylor to Ecorse to Romulus.

Williams’ neighbor said to dig the ditch to McClarey drain. “I’m still flooding, as is Mr. Williams.”

Commission chairwoman Carol Thompson said they should talk with the building department.

Director Power said, “We will be glad to offer information on the study that has been done.” The township would also show people how to prepare a petition, he said.

Chairwoman Thompson said the commissioners should get the report so they know what it says.

New Mobil gas station

In other business at the two-hour-and-four-minute meeting on July 22, the commission recommended to the township board approval of a special land use permit for a plan to demolish the existing gas station on a 1.06-acre site on the northwest corner of the I-94 North Service Drive and Haggerty Road and put up a new Mobil gas station featuring a convenience store with retail and food service, including a drive-through lane and one drive-through window, 10 gasoline pumps instead of the previous 12, and related site improvements.

The drive-through component triggered the zoning’s requirement for a special land use permit.

Commissioner Jeff Jahr asked about whether the pole sign will be kept, and was told the owner would like to keep it.

Planning consultant Krishnan said the policy has been when a site is being completely redone, it must conform to the present requirements. They are working on the preliminary site plan and that will be discussed.