VBT Planners approve ordinance text changes that allow new project

A change in the text of the ordinance on C – Local Business zoning was unanimously recommended to the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees by the VBT Planning Commission at its June 24 virtual Zoom meeting.

The township board unanimously approved the first reading of the ordinance at its July 7 meeting and then approved the second reading at its July 21 and adopted the ordinance.

The ordinance is being clarified in order to distinguish commercial and non-commercial land uses, with respect to maximum building size and clarify restrictions in non-residential zoning districts.

The changes open the door for the assisted-living project proposed at the southeast corner of Tyler and Morton Taylor roads which was not possible with the current zoning. The property is owned by Walter and Joyce Rochowiak who are very active in the township. Walter has been on the Water and Sewer Commission for 30 years.

The vote by commissioners was taken after a public hearing in which just one person spoke.

Lisa Martin of 9405 Madison, speaking as a homeowner, said this potential complex was in her backyard. Martin said the township is changing the zoning ordinance to benefit a specific project.

She said at the Jan. 28 planning commission meeting, she raised questions about the project and she located size restrictions in the ordinance, which now has led to the changes.

She said the planners had produced a map with C zoning parcels in the township identified and this Tyler-Morton Taylor site is the sole C Local Business District parcel that would benefit from adding the word “commercial” to the ordinance limitation on size.

“Before you recommend to the board, I urge you to go to Canton,” Martin said. She suggested commissioners go see Westbridge Estates of Canton to see what happens when the size limitation no longer applies. When you go to that subdivision, you can see the senior building that is going up on Ford Road and it looks huge and out of place from the subdivision side, she said.

She said she wanted to go on record that this is an effort to clear the path for the senior building proposed for that corner.

Vidya Krishnan, planning consultant from McKenna, said it is not the intent to change the ordinance for a specific project.

She said at the time the ordinance was written assisted living was not an anticipated use. She said senior living and assisted living were not in the ordinance and those designations are relatively new as far as planning goes.

Commission chairperson Carol Thompson said, “It seems to make great sense.”

In other business at the two-hour meeting, the commission:

• Held a public hearing on proposed improvements at Camping World, 43646 North I-94 Service Dr., and then recommended special land use approval to the township board and approved the preliminary site plan. [The township board later approved the project.] Camping World plans partial demolition of the east wing of the existing building with improvements to the part of the building that with remain. There will be repaving and expansion of the parking lot and revisions of RV storage areas and improvements of drain and stormwater detention, site lighting, and fence upgrades. Camping World engineer Paul Tulikangas said their intention is to display new inventory with the best and brightest units in front;

• Approved another year of temporary land use for Atchinson Ford to park leased turn-in vehicles and new vehicle inventory at 8705 Belleville Rd. There have been no issues for the past two years and the property has been well-maintained. Craig Atchinson said he has been mowing it and he has gone out for bids to repair the fence surrounding it. Commissioner Medina Atchinson was recused from this agenda item at her request; and

• Heard a person ask who is in charge of taking care of the property at the Harbour Pointe golf course. Director Best said the township contacted the owners, Habitat Company. He said the grass is high and it is not being used as a golf course. Best said they are trying to find a way to use the property in another way to benefit residents. They don’t have the intention of reopening it as a golf course. They are working with a landscape architect on the project, Best said.