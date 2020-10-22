VBT PD partners with DEA for Prescription Take-Back Day

Van Buren Township Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering up for the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 24.

Together, they are providing a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescriptions drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse and medications, said VBT Public Safety Director Greg Laurain.

This is the opportunity to help prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs, Director Laurain said.

Bring pills for disposal to the Van Buren Township Police station lobby at 46425 Tyler Rd. for disposal the service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

They cannot accept liquids, glass bottles, needles or sharps, only pills or patches.

Sumpter Township Police Station also has a prescription drug drop-off container and most pharmacies also accept drugs for disposal.