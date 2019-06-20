VBT PD joins ‘Neighbors’ app by Ring to provide crime info

The Van Buren Police Department announced that it has joined the Neighbors app by Ring to provide the VBT community with real-time, local crime and safety information.

The Neighbors network already has millions of users and has been instrumental in catching package thieves, stopping burglaries, and keeping neighbors safe, said Public Safety Director Greg Laurain in a news release.

Residents can now download the free Neighbors app, join their neighborhood, and use the app to monitor neighbor activity; share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts; and receive real-time safety alerts from their neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team.

Neighbors is meant to facilitate real-time communication between these groups, while maintaining neighbor privacy first and foremost, Director Laurain said. By bringing security to every neighbor with the free Neighbors app, the VBT community can stay on top of crime and safety alerts as they happen, he said.

Text vbtwp to 555888 or click on https://download.ring.com/vanburentownship from your smartphone to download the app for free on iOS/Android and see what’s happening in your neighborhood.

“You do not need to own a Ring device to utilize the Neighbors app,” Laurain said.