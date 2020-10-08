VBT Parks & Rec seeks submission for fall photo challenge

By Alysha Albrecht

VBT Communications Dept.

The fall colors have arrived in southeast, Michigan and for the first time ever, the Van Buren Township Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a virtual fall photo challenge.

For the whole month of October, residents can submit their fall color photos online or by email. Each week the winning photo will be published in the Belleville-Area Independent, on the Parks & Rec. social media account, and township website. You do not have to be a professional photographer to submit your photos. Cell phone photos will be accepted and are encouraged.

Participants are asked to upload their photos on the Virtual Photo Challenge Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/653381548917616 or email them to communications@vanburen-mi.org. You must include your name, email, and the location where the photo was taken to be considered for a winning entry.

This is a special opportunity to show your appreciation for the township’s parks and highlight the beauty of our area. A winner will be chosen each week, starting the week of Oct. 5 and ending Oct. 26. Winners will be announced the following week due to judging. For example, the winner from the week of Oct. 26 will be announced the week of Nov. 2. Judging will be done by members of the Belleville Area Council for the Arts.

Looking for some photo ideas?

• Family, Friends, and Fun — Community members showcasing themselves enjoying the township parks (playing outside in leaves, sitting by the Lake, etc.).

• Beautification – Volunteers (individuals and groups) participating in park clean-ups activities.

• Scenic, Seasons, and Landscapes – Showcasing the beauty of our parks and the township. This includes your own backyard where sometimes the prettiest colors can be found.

• Wildlife – Capturing our critters that we share our space with. This could include mammals, birds, insects, and reptiles. Stay safe and keep your distance to not disrupt their environments.

Minimum Criteria:

• Photos must be taken in a Van Buren Township park or within Van Buren Charter Township – go here to view all park locations: https://vanburen-mi.org/parks-and-recreation/

• Photographs must be taken by you and you must have the rights to the photo.

• The photo must include your name, email, and the location.

By submitting your photo to Van Buren Township Parks & Recreation Photo Challenge you understand that any pictures taken of you or your family may be used for future promotion, or maybe displayed online and could be published in the Belleville-Area Independent.

For more information email communications@vanburen-mi.org or call Alysha Albrecht at 734-740-0547.