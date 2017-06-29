VBT Parks & Rec offers ‘Yoga in the Park’ on Saturdays at 8 a.m.

Van Buren Township Parks and Recreation presents “Yoga in the Park” from 8 to 9 a.m. on Saturdays through Sept. 2 at French Landing Park, 12090 Haggerty Road, just south of the I-94 Service Drive.

Yoga instructor Kelly Compton invites participants to breathe, sweat, and smile as they enjoy breathtaking views of Belleville Lake.

From experienced yoga practitioners to someone just looking to try a new form of exercise, all levels are welcome, Compton said. Improve strength, balance, and flexibility.

Wear loose or stretch clothing. Bring your own mat. A limited number of new mats are available for purchase through the instructor. Bring a yoga block and strap (optional).

This is a donation-based class. Donations are usually between $7-12 per class and are paid at the time of class.