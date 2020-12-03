VBT Parks & Rec. hosts Holiday Virtual Photo Challenge

The holidays are here and the Van Buren Township Parks and Recreation Department wants to see your holiday cheer.

For just three weeks, Parks and Rec will be hosting a Holiday Virtual Photo Challenge beginning the week of Monday, Nov. 30 until Friday, Dec. 18.

Anyone can submit their holiday photos, as long as the images are taken in the city of Belleville, Van Buren Township or Sumpter Township. Each week the winning photo will be published in the Belleville-Area Independent, on the Parks & Rec. Facebook page, and on the township website. You do not have to be a professional photographer to submit your photos. Cell phone photos will be accepted and are encouraged.

Participants are asked to upload their photos on the VBT’s Parks & Rec. Holidays Photo Challenge Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/gziK9z9iQ or email photos to communications@vanburen-mi.org . You must include your name, email, and the location of where the photo was taken to be considered for a winning entry.

This is a special opportunity to showcase your family traditions, holiday lights, family portraits, or even the weather. A winner will be chosen each week but announced the following week due to judging. For example, the winner from the week of Nov. 30 will be announced the week of Dec. 7. Judging will be done by members from the Van Buren Township Downtown Development Authority.

Looking for some photo ideas?

• Capture your family traditions, like making hot cocoa or putting up decorations.

• Holidays lights bring smiles to everyone. Spotlight your colorful décor.

• The changing of the seasons can bring out the best or worst of Mother Nature. Share a snowy landscape or you all bundled up shoveling those mountains of snow.

• Sometimes it’s easier to spot wildlife or their tracks in the winter. Just remember to stay safe and keep your distance to not disrupt their environments.

Minimum Criteria:

• Photos must be taken in Van Buren Township, Sumpter Township, or the City of Belleville.

• Photographs must be taken by you and you must have the rights to the photo.

• The photo must include your name, email, and the location of the photo.

By submitting your photo to Van Buren Township Parks and Recreation Photo Challenge you understand that any pictures taken of you or your family may be used for future promotion, or maybe displayed online and could be published in the Belleville-Area Independent.

For more information email communications@vanburen-mi.org, call Alysha Albrecht at (734) 740-0547 or visit vanburen-mi.org .