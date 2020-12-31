VBT OKs mailing masks to every township resident

Every resident in Van Buren Township will receive a protective face mask by mail or otherwise, following action taken by the township board at its Dec. 15 Zoom meeting.

Township Supervisor Kevin McNamara had presented an agenda item to approve hazard pay-outs of $500 each to all township employees and $1,500 each for members of the public safety department, at a total cost of $270,000.

Supervisor McNamara said the proposal was presented by the three full-time elected officials: him, Treasurer Sharry Budd and Clerk Leon Wright.

He said the township wishes to recognize the essential employees that have worked the frontlines during the pandemic.

McNamara said 30% of the police force has had COVID, along with others in dispatch, fire department, and in the township hall.

“We’ve come out very well with grants and we can afford it,” he said.

“It’s terribly alarming to hear so much of the staff was affected by COVID,” said Trustee Reggie Miller. She asked if those in the parks and recreation department who were furloughed would get the pay-out and McNamara said they would. He said everyone who works for the township would get it. He said there are a couple of new employees that came in October and November and he said their pay-outs would be pro-rated.

At the meeting, McNamara also asked for an additional $10,000 to cover mailing out masks to all the residents in the township.

He explained that the previous week, the City of Dearborn announced it would be sending masks by mail to all of its 100,000 residents, so McNamara had his staff look into it.

His executive assistant Dan Selman reported that Wayne County had masks and brought 5,000 to the township. McNamara said they found Wayne County has a warehouse and township representatives “ran down there with a couple of pickup trucks.”

He said they told county workers that they wanted 40,000 masks. The workers stopped, looked at them, and then gave them 40,000 masks, McNamara said.

He said it will cost $10,000 for postage, envelopes, and labels to send the masks. He said by Jan. 15, they will mail three masks to every home in Van Buren Township. He said they will also distribute to the apartments and mobile home parks.

McNamara said actually the masks will cost a total of $17,000 because he needs $7,000 to put a VBT logo on the masks.

“We are still going after grants, but I can’t promise we’ll be reimbursed” for the $7,000, he said.

“Why can’t the residents come in and pick up the masks?” asked Trustee Sherry Frazier.

McNamara said it is only costing 30 to 40 cents a mask and, “They are the nicest masks I’ve ever seen.” He said they are double-woven.

Trustee Frazier said she isn’t against giving out the masks, but residents could pick them up at no cost.

Trustee Donald Boynton said he doesn’t go anywhere and hasn’t been to work since March 19. He said he has a sprayer with alcohol that he uses on everything delivered to his home. He wouldn’t go pick up the masks and others won’t either, he said.

Clerk Leon Wright said, “We want to reach everyone.” He said although the township tries to get the word out on things to the public through social media and other ways, “We can’t get everyone to know what we’re doing.”

Clerk Wright said the majority will use and wear masks until 70% of the people get vaccinated. He said this is a good program.

Frazier asked how they are getting the addresses of the residents and McNamara said they were using tax records.

Trustee Miller said masks minimize the risk and she has confidence in Supervisor McNamara to recover the cost.

The board voted unanimously to approve the $280,000 total, take it from Covid-19 expenses, and amend the 2020 budget, with necessary transfer from the general fund to cover the expenditure.

Miller stated no elected official is getting hazard pay.

In other business in the one-hour-and-36-minute meeting on Dec. 15, the board:

• Approved the supervisor’s appointments of board of trustee members as liaisons to committees and commissions: Supervisor McNamara to the Local Development Finance Authority (LDFA) and the Downtown Development Authority (DDA), Treasurer Sharry Budd to the Planning Commission and South Huron Valley Utility Authority (SHVUA), Clerk Leon Wright to the Election Commission and Recreation Committee, Trustee Reggie Miller to the Election Commission and September Days Endowment Committte, Trustee Sherry Frazier to the Water and Sewer Commission, Trustee Kevin Martin to the Board of Zoning Appeals and the Election Commission, and Trustee Donald Boynton, Jr. to the Environmental Commission;

• Gave a fond farewell to Fire Chief Amy Brow who is retiring after four years on the job. Incoming Fire Chief David McInally virtually presented an engraved award to her. Supervisor McNamara said Brow, “brought a new level of training and professionalism to the fire department.” He said it seemed like a revolving door for fire fighters at first and, “We went through a lot of people” but it was backed by the union and she set a very high standard and “forced them to live up to it.” McNamara said Brow was the best fire chief they ever had. Public Safety Director Greg Laurain said Brow has a strong work ethic and, among other things, they were able to get six on-call fire fighters promoted to full time, “which I thought we’d never get.” Police Chief Jason Wright said Brow has been a good friend and he is sorry to see her go. After more heartfelt comments by the board, Brow tearfully responded: “Life has a strange way of working out and it’s time for me to retire”;

• Heard Matt Best, director of public services, give a presentation with artistic renditions of what the French Landing Park will look like after its many upgrades. Trustee Miller said she wished Director Best had given the board information on the park plans to review before making his presentation because board members might have other ideas to add. “You’re 100% right,” McNamara said to Miller. “We have not approved any of these plans. It should have been in your packet and it will be brought back to you before we go out for bids.” He said he and Best have been very busy and at the first of the year they will be even more busy with plans for a recreation center. Best’s presentation of the Master Plan for French Landing Park by landscape architect Russell Design included the first phase of removing brush and vines and poison ivy and trees, along with the decayed play structure that will not be replaced. Then came announcement of an extensive boardwalk that goes out into the lake; a kayak/canoe launch; cement walkways and parking areas; a 52’ square, 30’ high unique tensile structure that is like a tent; an irrigation system from the lake for the grass; fixed seating with a bar top along the lake, and other items. “It is an eyesore,” McNamara said of French Landing Park. “It’s gotta be fixed”;

• Heard Trustee Martin ask for an update on the Huron River Drive bridge and Miller reported that Wayne County Commissioner Al Haidous told her they plan on opening the week of Christmas. McNamara was asked if he got the bridge expanded to allow for the Iron Belle Trail to cross over the south side of the bridge and McNamara said he didn’t. He said the new bridge has a “small” six-foot walkway on the north side of the bridge. He said once he learned how much bridge superstructure would have to be changed, at great expense, he stopped asking them. He said if you walk under the bridge you can see what he’s talking about;

• Heard Treasurer Budd say her office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 30 for those who wish to pay their property taxes. She said her office will be the only one open at township hall and someone will greet visitors at the door. The township offices otherwise are closed Dec. 21 through Jan. 3;

• Heard Clerk Wright encourage the board and the public to wear masks and wash their hands. He told of how surprised he was to see three or four people walking around without masks at Meijer recently, along with a tall, mask-less customer who talked over the plastic barrier intended to protect the cashier. As to the vaccine, Wright said the right thing to do to is step up and get the vaccine when it’s available. He said the health-care workers are rolling up their sleeves to get the shots and he intends to be first in line when he is able to get it. He said he does not trust the virus, and has much more trust in the vaccine. He encouraged people to research information on the vaccines. He said his relatives have lost their lives to the virus and a young lady has been in a coma for six months;

• Heard Supervisor McNamara read a letter from 34th District Court Judge David Parrott as Judge Parrott’s “judicial career comes to a close.” Judge Parrott has lived in VBT for more than 30 years and has been active on township commissions and committees. He said he isn’t going anywhere and would be glad to help the township in any way possible; and

• Heard Clerk Wright read a letter from a resident who praised his department for putting on a good election and taking time to answer questions promptly from township residents. He also announced in this year’s Coats for School Kids he was able to get donations to be able to give coats to kids in 15 families, plus a $250 gift certificate for each family. He also accepted 400-500 toys and games for children 2-8 years, which he distributed free on Dec. 17 in front of township hall.