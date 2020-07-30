VBT, Iron Mountain offer Shred Day Aug. 1 for township residents

Van Buren Township and Iron Mountain will offer a free Shred Day for township residents from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the township hall parking lot at 46425 Tyler Rd.

A maximum of five cartons or medium-size bags of documents per vehicle will be accepted. No three-ring binders of any kind. See Van Buren Township’s home page for a list of what is allowed and what isn’t allowed.