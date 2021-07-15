VBT: Hugo Cardenas, Jr. new Building & Grounds Superintendent

Hugo Cardenas, Jr., a facilities supervisor at the Washtenaw County Road Commission, was hired by the Van Buren Township Board of Trustees as its new Superintendent of Public Services / Buildings and Grounds at its regular zoom meeting on July 6.

His personal services agreement was unanimously approved by the board and shows he will get an annual salary of $73,000 starting July 26. Absent and excused from the meeting were Supervisor Kevin McNamara and Clerk Leon Wright. Clerk Sharry Budd presided at the 20-minute meeting.

Cardenas will oversee installation of utility-related equipment, the parks, the township fleet, cemeteries, and custodial operations, among other responsibilities.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration and a master of science degree in Occupational Safety and Health from Columbia Southern University.

Public Services Director Matthew Best said Cardenas had previous experience in Waterford Township and has served on several committees, including the MMRMA (Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority) and received awards in Health and Safety for Municipal Government.

Best said Cardenas is recognized in the region as one of the best in the business. Best said Cardenas has the skills for the job and he will excel in the job.

Best said Human Resources Director Nicole Sumpter “beat the bushes” for candidates, but Cardenas really wanted to work at VBT.

Cardenas takes the position vacated by former Building and Grounds Superintendent Kristopher Schlutow, who recently was made Water and Sewer Superintendent. Schlutow was hired July 1, 2019 to replace Jeff Fondaw, who had abruptly resigned.

In other business at the July 6 meeting the board:

• Held a moment of silence in memory of Virgie Stoltz, an active member of the community, who died June 30;

• Unanimously approved, without discussion, support for the Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization in connection with Purdue Pharma Case #19-23649 as it pertains to ongoing opioid litigation;

• Heard Parks Director Jennifer Zaenglein announce the free movie in the park, first scheduled for June 25 during Belleville Lake Fest, will be shown at 9:30 p.m. July 30 at Van Buren Park. The first date was rained out. She said they are trying to get the food trucks back and the “doors” to the park will open at 8 p.m.;

• Heard Director Zaenglein also announce the summer Wednesday free outdoor concerts will be held at Quirk Park at 7 p.m. on July 14, 21, and 28, and free concerts will be held at 7 p.m. the following two Wednesdays on Aug. 4 and 11 at Wayne County Community College campus on Haggerty Road in the township;

• Heard Fire Chief Dave McInally report that earlier Tuesday he turned in a damage assessment to Wayne County and FEMA on recent flood damage. He said the township had gathered information from 11 township residents and one city resident asking for an evaluation. FEMA will determine if it meets the threshold for funds, Chief McInally said; and

• Heard Steven Dark suggest through zoom that the township form a committee to look at visual aesthetics in the township, including recreation projects, landscapes, and how to deal with blighted properties. He would like to see the group study how to deal with VBT as a whole. Trustee Sherrie Frazier agreed with his proposal. Treasurer Budd told him to give his ideas to Director Best.