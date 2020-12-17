VBT hosts toy giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 17

The Van Buren Township Clerk’s office will be hosting a FREE Toy Giveaway on Thursday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last. The giveaway will take place in front of Township Hall at 46425 Tyler Rd. The toys are geared towards children ages 2-8.

“We will be passing out new toys to as many Van Buren Township families as we are able to,” said Van Buren Township Clerk Leon Wright. “I want to thank Sovereign Partners for their toy donation and all of our sponsors who donated to this year’s Coats for Kids.”

With generous donations from local businesses the 2020 Coats for Kids program raised $4,000 and would like to thank its sponsors:

• US ecology

• Gasiorek, Morgan, Greco, McCauley & Kotzian P.C.

• Waste Management

• Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler

• Wade Trim

• McKenna & Associates

• Fishbeck, Thompson Carr & Huber

• Belleville Main LLC

Due to COVID-19, instead of dropping off coats to area schools, the Clerk’s office adopted 15 local Van Buren Public School families and gave each family a $250 gift card to Meijer, plus new coats and toys for the children. For more information about the Coats for Kids program contact the Clerk’s office at (734) 699-8909.