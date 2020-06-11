VBT Hall reopens June 15, residents asked to do business remotely

Van Buren Township will reopen to residents on Monday, June 15, but officials still are encouraging residents to do business remotely and by appointment.

“If at all possible, we’re encouraging residents to limit coming into the building,” said Treasurer Sharry Budd. “However, we will be glad to see and serve those who have to come in.”

New procedures have been put in place when entering Township Hall to ensure the safety of staff and residents, Treasurer Budd said. Upon arrival, all visitors must wear a mask inside the building, have their temperature recorded (a contactless process with an Infrared Thermometer) and will be asked to take a quick standard confidential screening questionnaire.

For a list of department contact information and frequently asked questions, such as how to get a building permit or pay a bill, visit https://vanburen-mi.org/.

All Van Buren Township parks – including Quirk Park and Senior Garden, Van Buren Park, Riggs Heritage, French Landing and Haggerty Neighborhood Parks — will reopen on June 22 with proper sanitizing and signs posted to follow social distance guidelines.

However, all playground equipment, the Van Buren Park Beach, Quirk Park Splash Pad, and park pavilions will remain closed until further notice.

The Van Buren Township Senior Center, Parks and Recreation Department and the Belleville Area Museum will remain closed until further notice. All Township activities, programs and events have been canceled until July 5.